Councillors may be used to dealing with prickly matters – but they faced a new experience when they visited a hedgehog sanctuary.

Hindley Green representative John Vickers and Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, were given a tour of Hindley Hedgehog Help, a rescue and rehabilitation centre.

Julia Sixsmith, a former nurse who runs the project, guided them around the centre, showcasing the dedicated care provided to injured and unwell hedgehogs.

Coun Vickers said: “I was impressed by the set-up and Julia’s knowledge. She has dedicated her life to saving these adorable hedgehogs and I want to say a huge thank you.”

Julia Sixsmith, at Hindley Hedgehog Help, with Coun John Vickers

Coun Ready added: “This is a full-blown hospital, from A&E to incubators and scanners. Julia’s passion is fantastic.”

Julia retired from nursing in 2021 and fell in love with hedgehogs after chatting to her neighbour about three of them plodding along at the bottom of her garden.

She works closely with Lowton Hedgehog Rescue and takes in poorly or injured hedgehogs, helping to rehabilitate them and release them back into the wild.

She said: “A massive thanks to John and Chris for visiting us. I am really proud of what I do. We currently have around 15 hedgehogs in our care. When they’re on the road to recovery, our dedicated volunteers foster our prickly friends before releasing them back into the wild.”

Hindley Hedgehog Help relies on the support of volunteers and the local community to continue its vital work.

For more information or to get involved, visit linktr.ee/hindleyhedgehogs.