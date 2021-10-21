Wigan heritage project secures lottery funding to look back on the town's mining history

Local children learned about William Crook and looked at artefacts

A Wigan heritage project has successfully secured lottery funding to look back at the history of one of the town’s most famous industries.

Putting Aspull on the Mineral Map, organised by One Together CIC, investigates the mining heritage of the area, to be shared with the local community. The project has been inspired by the historic Wall Hey air shaft, which is one of only four structures still standing in Europe.

Residents and local schools have ventured on walks around the village with local historian Phil Livesey, while a series of workshops have also taken place at Aspull’s last remaining mining building, One House.

As part of this, children have been able to handle historic mining artefacts, as well as learning about William Crook, who was the longest serving miner in the world and saved the lives of his colleagues when he was 70 years old.

They also found out more about the pit brow women, the stories of those who worked in Aspull’s mines, and the ones who gave their lives in World War One.

The participants will also be writing their own mining songs, before performing them with folk legends Corrie Shelley and Les Hilton.

A celebration evening will take place at One House on November 11, between 5pm and 7pm, where the work will be on display and performances from Shelley and Hilton.

Over the next few months, QR code signs will be placed around the village to allow people to explore the mining trail themselves and find explainer videos.