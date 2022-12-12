Wigan high school announces closure due to ice - parents angry at the short notice

Parents were informed by email and social media shortly before 8am on Monday December 12 that Standish High would be closed for classes.

It caused anger among some parents because of the lateness of the notice.

Standish High School

One told Wigan Today: “Telling us at 7.54am is no use. Our kids were already on the bus at that time.”

Another said: “It’s ridiculous: a bit of ice. What’s the world coming to?”

The message read: “Unfortunately, the school is closed today on the grounds of health and safety.

"There is extensive ice on the school site. Pupils should access their school emails and/or Teams for remote learning.

"The school will send updates regarding the safety of the site for the rest of the week as soon as possible.”

