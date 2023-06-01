Shevington High is calling on residents to download the BGT app and use the five free votes for Izzy Rourke and dance troupe Unity.

Izzy is one of three members of group from Wigan alongside Emma Perry and Ben Woodcock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unity won Simon Cowell’s second golden buzzer with the judge “breaking the rules” giving them a pass to this week’s live shows.

From top left clockwise: Issy Rourke, Ben Woodcock, Laura-Jane Fenney and Emma Perry

A social media post by Shevington High said: “Our super talented ex-student, Izzy, has qualified for the semi-finals of @bgt with her dance group @unity_bgt !!!

“We are so proud of the team and are asking all of the Shevington community to get behind them.”

Unity is formed of students from Jelli Studios in Liverpool which was founded by Brookside actor Jennifer Ellison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They performed an emotional piece to The Village by Wrabel, a powerful dance sharing their own stories of defiance as they stand up to the judgement of today’s society.

The accompanying voiceover shared the personal stories of various members on topics such as coming out, being told “you can't with down syndrome”, and coming out as transgender.

The piece was choreographed by teacher Laura-Jane Fenney who is also from Wigan.

Since the piece aired, it has received numerous positive comments on social media and has even been shared by the song’s artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad