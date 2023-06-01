News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Wigan high school calls on community to support ex-pupil's BGT group

A Wigan school is urging the community to get behind an ex-pupils dance group as they prepare for their Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Shevington High is calling on residents to download the BGT app and use the five free votes for Izzy Rourke and dance troupe Unity.

Izzy is one of three members of group from Wigan alongside Emma Perry and Ben Woodcock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unity won Simon Cowell’s second golden buzzer with the judge “breaking the rules” giving them a pass to this week’s live shows.

From top left clockwise: Issy Rourke, Ben Woodcock, Laura-Jane Fenney and Emma PerryFrom top left clockwise: Issy Rourke, Ben Woodcock, Laura-Jane Fenney and Emma Perry
From top left clockwise: Issy Rourke, Ben Woodcock, Laura-Jane Fenney and Emma Perry
Most Popular

A social media post by Shevington High said: “Our super talented ex-student, Izzy, has qualified for the semi-finals of @bgt with her dance group @unity_bgt !!!

Read More
Wigan Amazon worker strangles partner - then contacts police to confess

“We are so proud of the team and are asking all of the Shevington community to get behind them.”

Unity is formed of students from Jelli Studios in Liverpool which was founded by Brookside actor Jennifer Ellison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They performed an emotional piece to The Village by Wrabel, a powerful dance sharing their own stories of defiance as they stand up to the judgement of today’s society.

The accompanying voiceover shared the personal stories of various members on topics such as coming out, being told “you can't with down syndrome”, and coming out as transgender.

The piece was choreographed by teacher Laura-Jane Fenney who is also from Wigan.

Since the piece aired, it has received numerous positive comments on social media and has even been shared by the song’s artist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catch Unity on Britain’s Got Talent on ITV 1 on Friday June 2 at 8pm.

Related topics:Wigan