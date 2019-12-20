Wigan high school pupils hold their own general election...here's who won

In sharp contrast to the national picture, it proved a landslide for Labour as a Wigan school held its own parallel election.

Pupils of Shevington High were asked to cast their votes for the one of the five main parties, having answered an interactive computer programme questionnaire about their views which gave an indication of their political leanings.

Troy Baxter, 13, and Raqib Uddin, 16

And the result was like one from many Wigan general election counts of the past with the red rose garnering more votes than the other parties put together. The youngsters did not vote for candidates, only parties.

Out of 629 votes cast, the results were as follows:

Conservatives – 123

Labour – 348

Pupils taking part in the election

Liberal Democrats – 73

Green Party – 51

Brexit – 34

Voting took place on Thursday during break and lunchtime.

Joel Bark, 14

In recent weeks, the policies from all key parties were taught across school in themed assemblies led by “political ambassadors” in Year 11 and also in form time.

Students looked at the plight of the suffragettes and the importance of registering to vote and placing that cross on the ballet paper.

Earlier in the week, several representatives from Year 10 and Year 11 attended the Youth Hustings in Wigan and met the candidates battling for the seat, including Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Assistant headteacher Zoe Hames said: “It is crucially important that we emulate the real general election as although our pupils cannot vote yet, the election results will affect them in terms of the key issues young people face.

Lily Connolly, 12

“It is also important from a citizenship point of view that our children understand what democracy is and how it works.”