Wigan HMV enjoying having James Blunt on repeat

The HMV store in the Grand Arcade challenged the Your Beautiful singer to back its ad for his latest CD saying: "If James Blunt gives us a retweet, we'll play his fantastic new album all weekend back to back"

Blunt duly responded to the tweet, wittily adding: "The working conditions at HMV Wigan just hit a new low."

Store Manager Tara Brown, who wrote the tweet said: "He's known for replying to people who have a dig at him so I thought I'd give it a go.

from left, Store manager Tara Browne and Paul Monaghan

"I wasn't expecting him to see it so it was a nice surprise that he did.

"Its been good fun. A lot of the reaction has been online, it just seems to have blown up.

"When people have been in, it's been played on repeat. We've really enjoyed doing it."

Because the chart-topper has been such a good sport, the store is committed to its mission and will be continuing to play the album on repeat on Sunday December 12.

Staff are in good spirits

Wigan shoppers are now being urged to head down to the outlet to take part in the fun!