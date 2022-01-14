Wigan home care firm's festive campaign hailed a success

Home Instead's stall at Robin Park's Boots stall

The scheme saw kind-hearted local folk donates presents such as toiletries, chocolates and knitwear, which were then distributed to isolated elderly people who might not otherwise have anything to open on Christmas morning.

Danielle Roberts, head of operations at Home Instead Wigan, said: “For many, older adults particularly, Christmas is a time that heightens feelings of loneliness: a challenge that has been all too common for them throughout the pandemic. Having a present under the Christmas tree is one way of getting through the difficult time.

“The Be a Santa scheme has been a fabulous success this year with 177 gifts wrapped and delivered together with a little festive cheer to isolated recipients in the community.”

“Thank you to everyone who gave so generously and helped us to collect and distribute the gifts. Special thanks go to Lidl, Boots and Asda who acted as places where we had donation points.”

Home Instead provides care services to elderly people across Wigan and surrounding areas, keeping them living safely and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible.

Their services range from home help and companionship, to more specialist dementia and palliative care.