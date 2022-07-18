North West In Bloom awarded the gardens at Kildare Street, Hindley, a Gold in 2018 and Level 5 (Outstanding) in the Hospice category in 2019 and 2021.
The gardens, which are maintained by a group of volunteers and gardener Jim Nicholson, feature the Amberswood Wildflower Retreat which is blossoming with a variety of wildflowers. The retreat is a secluded area which has been left to grow naturally and provides a quiet space for patients and their visitors.
The gardens have colourful flower beds at the front and at the rear.
There are three ponds and a Chinese bridge in rainbow colours which was donated by the Whitworth Art Gallery.
Visitors will also see the Dedicate a Daisy memorial garden.
The gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm. An entry fee of £4 for adults will be charged at the entrance. Children can visit free of charge. Refreshments and plants will be available to buy.