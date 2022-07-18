Wigan hospice gardens to be opened to the public

The award-winning gardens at Wigan and Leigh Hospice will open as part of the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday July 24.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 18th July 2022, 1:54 pm
North West In Bloom awarded the gardens at Kildare Street, Hindley, a Gold in 2018 and Level 5 (Outstanding) in the Hospice category in 2019 and 2021.

The gardens, which are maintained by a group of volunteers and gardener Jim Nicholson, feature the Amberswood Wildflower Retreat which is blossoming with a variety of wildflowers. The retreat is a secluded area which has been left to grow naturally and provides a quiet space for patients and their visitors.

The gardens have colourful flower beds at the front and at the rear.

A flashback to last year's Open Garden Day at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Volunteers Mary Rimmer, Anne Wright, Joan Collinson, Janet Wood and Lynne West.

There are three ponds and a Chinese bridge in rainbow colours which was donated by the Whitworth Art Gallery.

Visitors will also see the Dedicate a Daisy memorial garden.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm. An entry fee of £4 for adults will be charged at the entrance. Children can visit free of charge. Refreshments and plants will be available to buy.

Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell.

The National Open Gardens Scheme is an initiative which sees over 3,500 private gardens opening for charity every year. One of the main beneficiaries of the NGS is Hospice UK, the national membership organisation which supports the work of hospices across the country.

