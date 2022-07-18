North West In Bloom awarded the gardens at Kildare Street, Hindley, a Gold in 2018 and Level 5 (Outstanding) in the Hospice category in 2019 and 2021.

The gardens, which are maintained by a group of volunteers and gardener Jim Nicholson, feature the Amberswood Wildflower Retreat which is blossoming with a variety of wildflowers. The retreat is a secluded area which has been left to grow naturally and provides a quiet space for patients and their visitors.

The gardens have colourful flower beds at the front and at the rear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A flashback to last year's Open Garden Day at Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Volunteers Mary Rimmer, Anne Wright, Joan Collinson, Janet Wood and Lynne West.

There are three ponds and a Chinese bridge in rainbow colours which was donated by the Whitworth Art Gallery.

Visitors will also see the Dedicate a Daisy memorial garden.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 4pm. An entry fee of £4 for adults will be charged at the entrance. Children can visit free of charge. Refreshments and plants will be available to buy.

Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell.