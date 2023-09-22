Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff on Aspull Ward at Wigan Infirmary nursed Ann MacFaul before she passed away aged 88 earlier this year.

Now they have received a visit from Ann’s children Elizabeth Crumpton and Philip MacFaul along with other family members who came delivering gift vouchers for every single member of staff on the ward.

Aspull ward staff and the family of Ann MacFaul

Although Ann was sadly on the End-of-Life care pathway, Elizabeth, Philip, and her family were so impressed by the treatment their mother received whilst on Aspull Ward, and because both she and the family were made to feel safe and well cared for by everyone, they wanted to make this kind gesture to show their appreciation.

Elizabeth, who is a theatre nurse at Leigh Infirmary, and has worked at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) for over 25 years, said: “I can’t thank all the staff on Aspull Ward enough, the care they provided was amazing and this made such a difference not just for mum but for the whole family.

"We wanted to do something special for each one of them as they truly deserve it.

“From just the little things such as a smile or a hello, a jug of water with ice when the weather was warm, to providing a camp bed so that a member of the family could be with mum at all times, nothing was too much trouble.”

WWL chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “We would like to thank Elizabeth, Philip, and the family for this extremely kind gesture.

"This is truly a great example of a good patient experience; it is lovely to hear that Ann and her family felt truly supported and cared for, and for our staff to be appreciated.

"I am proud of all of the staff on Aspull Ward, and this thank you to each individual staff member is really valued.”

Every single member of staff on the ward including doctors, consultants, nurses, housekeepers, domestics and therapy staff received an individual voucher.