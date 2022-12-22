News you can trust since 1853
Wigan hospitality venues offering free food and drink on Christmas Day

Wigan hospitality venues are opening their doors to vulnerable people and frontline workers on Christmas Day.

By Sian Jones
Morty’s Sports Bar on King Street in the town centre is offering a free Christmas buffet and hot drinks from midday until 8pm.

A social media post by Morty’s said: “Free food and hot drinks are available to anyone regardless of your situation.

"All are welcoming including those who are sadly homeless.

Gallimore's restaurant is offering 999 workers a free festive sandwich
"Just pop down and our staff will keep you company with a warm and friendly chat.”

Various establishments are also offering free food and drink to any emergency service workers on Christmas Day.

Gallimore’s Restaurant on The Wiend is open all day and offering a free festive sandwich and hot drink for blue light workers.

Those 999 workers who are on duty on December 25 are also being offered a turkey and stuffing barm by The Venture on Billinge Road at Highfield.