Wigan house prices increased in October
and live on Freeview channel 276
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.1 per cent over the last year.
The average Wigan house price in October was £189,144, Land Registry figures show – a 1.9 per cent increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4 per cent, and Wigan was above the 0.7 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £160 – putting the area 17th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5 per cent, to £185,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £167,250 on their property – £200 less than a year ago, but £49,590 more than in October 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £211,390 on average in October – 26.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in October – they increased 2.6 per cent, to £321,345 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.6 per cent.
Among other types of property:
Semi-detached: up two per cent monthly; up 0.4 per cent annually; £191,293 average
Terraced: up 1.6 per cent monthly; down 1.4 per cent annually; £143,553 average
Flats: up 1.5 per cent monthly; down 1.7 per cent annually; £97,049 average
How do property prices in Wigan compare?
Buyers paid 12.3 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.