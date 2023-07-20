News you can trust since 1853
Wigan house prices increased slightly in May

House prices increased slightly in Wigan in May, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.4 per cent over the last year.

The average house price in Wigan in May was £184,157, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8 per cent increase on April.

Tens of thousands of patients waiting for routine treatment at Wigan's hospitals
The picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased by 0.2 per cent, and Wigan was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £9,500 – putting the area eighth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where prices increased on average by 12 per cent, to £239,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 1.3 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

How do property prices in Wigan compare?

Buyers in Wigan paid 13 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in May.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £360,000 on average. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average).

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

