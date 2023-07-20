The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.4 per cent over the last year.

The average house price in Wigan in May was £184,157, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8 per cent increase on April.

House prices in Wigan rose in May

The picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased by 0.2 per cent, and Wigan was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £9,500 – putting the area eighth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where prices increased on average by 12 per cent, to £239,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 1.3 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

How do property prices in Wigan compare?

Buyers in Wigan paid 13 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in May.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £360,000 on average. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average).