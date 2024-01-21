Some parts of Wigan are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.

According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in Wigan have increased by 4.32 per cent in last 12 months.

The average price of a property in the borough over the last year is £184,010.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in and around Wigan

So, which ones are the most expensive?

Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in and around Wigan and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

The street names that are mentioned twice have different postcodes.

1 . Higher Lane, Dalton, WN8 7TW The average property price is £1.205 million

2 . Higher Lane Dalton WN8 7RP The average property price is £896,666

3 . Landside Croft, Leigh WN7 3RU The average property price is £747,000

4 . Chorley Road, Standish WN1 2TE The average property price is £706,500