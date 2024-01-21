Wigan house prices: The 16 most expensive streets on which to buy a property around the borough
According to the latest Land Registry figures, property prices in Wigan have increased by 4.32 per cent in last 12 months.
The average price of a property in the borough over the last year is £184,010.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets in and around Wigan
So, which ones are the most expensive?
Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in and around Wigan and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.
The street names that are mentioned twice have different postcodes.