Raheim Iqbal, 32, who runs Martin’s Whippy has found himself in the top three for two prestigious awards in the industry, having faced competition from all over the British Isles.

The two awards for which he is in the running are the Mobiler of the Year and the Guido Morelli Rising Star Award – created by the Morelli family, in memory of past president Guido Morelli (Northern Ireland), to honour a rising star in the ice cream industry. Both awards are courtesy of the Ice Cream Alliance.

Winners of the awards will be announced on February 8 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Harrogate.

Raheim Iqbal, who operates as an ice-cream vendor in the North of Wigan has bee nnominated for two awards by the Ice Cream Alliance.

The ICA is the leading association for the industry and was incorporated in 1944, they select nominations based on what vendors have done to give back to their community.

Raheim has stood out for his work across the North of Wigan including areas such as Swinley, Standish and Whelley over the last seven years and has been in the business for almost a decade now, with his first glimpse into the business coming after working with his father on weekends from the age of eight.

Raheim said: “I’m so surprised to be shortlisted and to make the final three, it’s quite difficult to get to this point. But to be nominated for two awards is just amazing.”

Raheim has been nominated thanks to his work within the community, including sponsoring both a rugby and a football team.

He has launched a variety of community events including a visit to Barley Brook Residential Care Home in the latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic to help put smiles on residents’ faces.

Additionally he has sponsored both one of the St Pat’s rugby teams and football team Wigan Latics Juniors with the Martin’s Whippy logo appearing on the front of the shirts.

Further community work has seen Raheim treat a local Brownies group at their meets and visit the ambulance service at the Wigan Infirmary.

The entirety of his takings from an event were also donated to Derian House – which provides young people whose lives are too short to make happy memories in a fun and respectful environment. The charity provides respite and end-of-life care for over 450 young people across the North West.

Proving his passion for giving back to the community, Raheim turned down big events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, instead opting to attend local street parties due to it being such a unique celebration.

He said: “I'm trying to keep the ice-cream tradition alive in this ever changing climate of not only economical instability but also technological advancements. I want to incorporate the modern world with the tradition of a local friendly community based ice cream vendor to keep the charm alive for generations to come.

