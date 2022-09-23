Wigan karate club to host fun event in aid of equipment for its members

Tokon Taiki, a karate club in Asthon-in-Makerfield on Captains Lane is preparing to host the event on Sunday September 25 that will run from 12pm to 4pm.

They are hoping to raise vital funds for the club, that will go towards equipment, travel costs and clothing for the members during times of financial hardship.

The free-to-enter family event will have a range of activities on offer for everyone including a bouncy castle, hook-a-duck, face painting and raffle prizes to be won.

The club hopes to raise funds or important equipment and to cover travel costs for tournaments

The club hopes to have guests in attendance on the day including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Wigan borough, along with the emergency services if they are available on the day.

Becca, a sensei at the club said: “This is an inclusive club, we get all different people here – karate is all about having no limits.

"We aim for everyone who attends a session to be able to take something away from the end of it, for younger classes in particular that would be discipline and respect.”

The senpai at Tokon Taiki is Orang Ranjbar, who is also the chairperson of the World Karate Association.

His tournament held in Leigh will be returning next year after an absence due to the pandemic.

This gives the club significant pedigree within the world of karate, which would allow them to participate in international events.

The founder and president of United Karate England, Tokon was always on the forefront of ideas and concepts during his time as WUKF Ambassador.

With the funds that are raised this would allow the club to participate in these competitions by covering travel costs

Becca said: “There are many costs that go into being able to enter these competitions whether they are national or international.

"Entry fees and travelling in particular, in hard financial times for everyone parents can’t afford these additional costs and we want to get everyone involved.”

In addition the club aim to purchase more kit such as tracksuits in order to look more professional while at these events.