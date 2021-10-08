Kimberley Wilkinson braved the shave for Macmillan

Kimberley Wilkinson, 48, who runs the Old Springs Inn in Orrell, has raised over £550 so far.

The head shave took place at a coffee morning at the pub, which had a host of different fundraising activities.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “I’ve had a lot of family members and close friends who have had cancer recently. Some aren’t with us anymore, some are. It is just something I wanted to do out of respect for what they go through and to raise some money to help find a cure for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The customers have said ‘oh my god, I can’t believe you’re losing all your hair,’ but I have a choice to do that, people who go through cancer don’t. It goes with the treatment and is what they have to live through everyday, I only have to for three or four weeks until it grows back.

“One of our customers lost his wife to cancer, so he was up for it. It’s a worthwhile thing to do.”

A disco raffle, a cake bake and a tombola stall also featured at the event.

While raising money was a key part of the day, Mrs Wilkinson was happy with it being a chance to get people talking.

She said: “It’s about being there for the community. They can come in and talk to me, just having that connection, making it a safe haven. It is the only communication some might have.”