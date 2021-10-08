Wigan landlady braves the shave for Macmillan nurses
A Wigan landlady and some of her regulars have braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan nurses.
Kimberley Wilkinson, 48, who runs the Old Springs Inn in Orrell, has raised over £550 so far.
The head shave took place at a coffee morning at the pub, which had a host of different fundraising activities.
Mrs Wilkinson said: “I’ve had a lot of family members and close friends who have had cancer recently. Some aren’t with us anymore, some are. It is just something I wanted to do out of respect for what they go through and to raise some money to help find a cure for it.
“The customers have said ‘oh my god, I can’t believe you’re losing all your hair,’ but I have a choice to do that, people who go through cancer don’t. It goes with the treatment and is what they have to live through everyday, I only have to for three or four weeks until it grows back.
“One of our customers lost his wife to cancer, so he was up for it. It’s a worthwhile thing to do.”
A disco raffle, a cake bake and a tombola stall also featured at the event.
While raising money was a key part of the day, Mrs Wilkinson was happy with it being a chance to get people talking.
She said: “It’s about being there for the community. They can come in and talk to me, just having that connection, making it a safe haven. It is the only communication some might have.”
