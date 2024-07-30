Wigan library closes its doors and services move into temporary base
The doors have opened at the new home of a Wigan library.
Repairs are needed to the roof of Ashton Library, so it closed on Saturday.
But book lovers did not have long to wait, as it has already moved into its temporary home in The Pavilion at Jubilee Park.
A post on Wigan Council’s Facebook page said: “We know how important our libraries are to residents, so we’re pleased to be able to maintain a continuous service for the local community.
