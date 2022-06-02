Standish Library had a wonderful day for all who attended, young and old, as events across the nation got under way ready to mark the Monarch’s 70-year reign.
It looks like they had plenty of fun.
1. Standish Library
Myla, two, joining in with celebrations at Standish Library, as they host a garden party to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Standish Library
Charlotte, two, joining in with celebrations at Standish Library, as they host a garden party to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Standish Library
Celebrations at Standish Library, as they host a garden party to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Standish Library
Celebrations at Standish Library, as they host a garden party to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Photo: Michelle Adamson