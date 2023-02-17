Next month it will be presenting Business Affairs from the pens of John Chapman and Jeremy Lloyd.

It is a fast moving, classic farce in which we find the protagonists, Norman and Stanley, trying to sell their failing haulage business.

They arrange to complete the deal in a suite at a smart London hotel and, at the request of the buyers, even arrange for the services of two “sophisticated ladies of the night” to help the new owners celebrate once the deal is complete.

The Little Theatre's auditorium

All appears to be going to plan until as always, things go from the ridiculous to pure farce, pandemonium and an ever-spiralling series of deceptions!

Jeremy Lloyd was born in London, the son of an army colonel and a Tiller girl. At age 23 he successfully submitted a story to Pinewood Film Studios. It was turned into a film called What a Whopper starring Adam Faith. This helped Lloyd to get work in television and he wrote for several successful BBC shows including the children’s show Crackerjack from then his career took off, writing for films and TV including the hits Are You Being Served and ’Allo, ’Allo.

John Chapman was initially a stage manager and understudy at the Whitehall Theatre for the first two years of Reluctant Heroes, the first Whitehall farce and he subsequently spent a few years in weekly rep before returning to Brian Rix’s s company with his first play, Dry Rot (1954). which is about dishonest bookmakers, had a four-year run with 1,475 performances.

That other prince of farce, Ray Cooney joined the cast in 1956. Chapman and Cooney collaborated on some of the most famous productions of the day, including Not Now Darling and Move Over Mrs Markham. He also wrote extensively for television including sitcoms Hugh and I, Happy Ever After, Fresh Fields and its sequel, French Fields.

WLT’s director for this show is Paul Leffler: an accomplished actor, who has been seen on stage in many varied roles, from madcap comedies such as One Man, Two Guvnors, Teechers as well as a range of dramas including Lovesong and Murder Weapon.

He has also previously directed classics such as The History Boys as well as Strictly Murder.

Paul said: “We’ve had a lot of fun during rehearsals, but farce is a very serious business!

"I was very aware of what such skilled writers as Lloyd and Chapman would expect, the timing is key, the characterisation crucial.

"The comedy is all in the lines and I’ve been lucky to have a very talented cast in bringing these lines to life.

"I’m just jealous I’m not up there with them this time around.”

Business Affairs runs from March 8 to 18.

Book tickets at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on its 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.