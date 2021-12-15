Wigan Little Theatre's 75th season gets the thumbs-up from stage legend

John Godber

For it is time to book for WLT’s 75th anniversary season.

In 1947, a group of theatre enthusiasts acquired a building on Crompton Street, which had previously been the Alliance Hall built in 1893 as a Salvation Army citadel.

It later served as the Canada cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Little Theatre

WLT’s 2021 pantomime is still running (until December 18) but thoughts are already turning to the programme for the new year.

And bosses say Teechers is a great production to kick-off the 2022 season. It’s a comedy about three fifth formers who stage a play to say goodbye to their teacher.

It contains characters everyone will recognise, including teachers, pupils, a caretaker and bully.

The play is by John Godber, who on hearing his work was to open the new season, sent WLT a message: “Good luck with your production of Teechers, it is brilliant to see organisations such as yourself bouncing back after over a year of closures.

“I hope you enjoy the play, and congratulations on 75 years!”

A WLT spokeswoman said: “We feel privileged to receive John’s good wishes and we’re confident we’ll do him proud!”

Looking further ahead, productions include the drama Towards Zero (March 9 to 19), the light drama Albert Nobbs (April 20 to 30), the comedy Around the World in 80 Days (May 25 to June 4) and the comedy Curtain Up (July 6 to 16).

And still the season continues with another comedy, Funny Money (August 31 to September 10), followed by the historical drama Treasure Island (September 21 to 24) and the drama Dead Guilty (October 19 to 29) before the team comes full circle withe next panto: Humpty Dumpty (December 1 to 17).

Teechers runs from January 22 to February 5. Tickets are available at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.

Due the recent Plan B Covid announcement, theatre-goers are required to wear a mask in the auditorium and public areas.

That includes queuing at the bar and kiosk and only removed when sitting for refreshments.

Drinks can be ordered before a performance which helps to avoid queuing.