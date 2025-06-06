Last year he received the Benemerenti Award from Pope Francis, marking more than 40 years of service to Wigan and District Catholic Men’s Society.

It also recognised his involvement in local Catholic history and service to Catholic education, including 40 years as a school governor.

Mr Walsh received an MBE for services to the local community and was previously a businessman and magistrate.

Following a gatherin in Wigan town hall, the star bearing his name was placed alongside the likes of Billy Boston and Ian McKellen in Believe Square’s Walk of Fame.

Mr Walsh said: “I am delighted. I can think of people more worthy, but it is a wonderful thing to be honoured and in your home town is the greatest thing of all.

"It was a surprise, but a pleasant surprise.”

Local historian Tom Walsh MBE at the unveiling of his Wigan Council Believe Star, at a ceremony held at the Mayor's Parlour in Wigan Town Hall, then the placement of the star in Believe Square.

The star is put in place

Tom Walsh with council leader David Molyneux