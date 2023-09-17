News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Wigan Macmillan coffee morning events: see where you can have a charity cuppa in 2023

Macmillan Coffee Mornings have become a regular event in the UK since 1991, and there will be several places hosting events in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

These are hosted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which raised more than £12m for the charity last year.

This years official date is Friday September 29, however coffee mornings can be hosted at any point during the year.

Here is a round-up of some of the events taking place in the borough.

Friday September 29: 10am-12.30pm

1. Standish Methodist Church- High Street, Standish

Friday September 29: 10am-12.30pm Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Saturday September 30: 10am-2pm

2. St Clements Court- Worsley Mesnes

Saturday September 30: 10am-2pm Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Friday September 29: 1.30pm-3.30pm

3. More Than Words CIC- The Edge Arena, Southgate, Wigan

Friday September 29: 1.30pm-3.30pm Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Saturday September 23: 11am-2pm

4. Beech Hill Bookcycle- Buckley Street West, Wigan

Saturday September 23: 11am-2pm Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganMacmillan Cancer Support