Wigan Macmillan coffee morning events: see where you can have a charity cuppa in 2023
Macmillan Coffee Mornings have become a regular event in the UK since 1991, and there will be several places hosting events in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
These are hosted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which raised more than £12m for the charity last year.
This years official date is Friday September 29, however coffee mornings can be hosted at any point during the year.
Here is a round-up of some of the events taking place in the borough.
