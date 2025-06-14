One of the original founders of the famous Manchester to Blackpool bike ride is preparing to take on the challenge for the 40th time just four days before his 70th birthday.

Tony O’Dwyer originally from Scholes has been an avid cyclist for years and has clocked up tens of thousands of miles riding in aid of a number of charities.

The retired landscaper helped launch the very first Manchester to Blackpool ride 40 years ago with a group of six friends and he’s calling on the fellow founding riders from 1985 to get back in touch.

This year, Tony is riding once again to raise funds for The Christie Charity, in honour of his late father Franco O’Dwyer, who was cared for by The Christie after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Tony O’Dwyer and his bike, Glodean.

Franco sadly died 10 years ago, and Tony has been a passionate supporter of the charity ever since.

Tony, who volunteers at social enterprise Gearing Up said: “I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since we first did it.

“Back in 1985, it was just a group of mates, a few bikes, and the road to Blackpool – we didn’t have the gear, just grit and a bit of madness! We passed through Leigh, Standish, Preston, and St Annes stopping at pubs and windmills along the way, just enjoying the journey.

"I’d love to reconnect with the original group - Mike, Barry, Susan, John, Margaret and Christine - it would be brilliant to see where life has taken them.”

It will be the 40th year Tony has completed the 60-mile bike ride

“The first time I did the bike ride I was in fancy dress as a lion, and I’ve done it every year since. I even did it during COVID on my own when the event was postponed, and there were others on the way doing it themselves too which was amazing to see!”

Tony will use his trusty 50-year-old bike, which is named Glodean named after Barry White's soul singer wife, to complete the 60 mile bike ride from Media City to Blackpool’s South Promenade.

On how he has kept his bike well maintained, Tony added: “I’ve looked after it, every six weeks I take it apart, clean it up and make sure every part is working then I put it back together again.

“The Christie prolonged my dad’s life, so I am proud to do the bike every year for The Christie Charity and so happy to see so many people get up and out on their bikes too.

Tony at his 30th Manchester to Blackpool bike ride in 2015

"I wish everyone who is going on the ride this year the best of luck and remember it’s a wonderful day out - a gentle ride, not a race - it’s more important you finish for The Christie than break any records! I can’t wait to do it for the 40th time!”

Josh Hughff, mass participation events officer at The Christie Charity, said: “Tony is an incredible ambassador for the Charity and for this event. His dedication over four decades is inspiring, and we’re honoured he continues to ride in support of The Christie Charity. His story is a reminder of the lasting power of community, memory, and giving back.”

If you were one of the original founding riders from 1985 and would like to get in touch with Tony, contact Maggie Doyle at The Christie Charity on 07717 532195.

For anyone who’d like to join Tony and be part of ‘Team Christie’ as they head to the seaside as part of The Christie Manchester to Blackpool bike ride on July 13, sign up here.