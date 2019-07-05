Wigan man dies just days after his girlfriend was found dead at home

A Wigan man has died less than a week after his girlfriend was found dead at her home.

Adam Howarth, 29, was killed when he was hit by a train at Wigan North Western station last Friday. Police inquiries are still ongoing.

Chloe Spencer

His tragic death came just six days after his 27-year-old partner, Chloe Spencer, was found dead at her home.

Her inquest opened on Monday at Bolton Coroners' Court.

They have confirmed that her death was by "hanging".

In a bid to help her family pay for her funeral costs, Chloe's friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

It says: "Sadly on the 22nd June 2019 we lost Chloe Spencer, a loving daughter, sister, mum, auntie , niece, cousin & a fabulous friend!

"Chloe had one of the biggest brightest personality’s & it didn’t go unnoticed, her smile lit up any room she walked into & her silly infectious laugh!

"Chloe’s death was so unexpected & tragic, something the family wasn’t prepared for. Where just hoping to get a little money together to help towards funeral costs.

"A donation of any size would be much appreciated, and would help the family massively, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support we have received during this tragic time."