Wigan man dubbed 'one of life's truly colourful characters' dies at age of 51

Stephen Bellmer, who lived in Wigan, was 51 when he died on Friday, December 16.

An inquest looking into the circumstances surrounding his death has opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court and was adjourned for a full hearing.

Stephen Bellmer appeared in the Wigan Observer in 2016 when he stopped traffic so a duck and her ducklings could safely cross the road

Kind-hearted Mr Bellmer hit the headlines in 2016 when he stopped traffic to allow a duck and her ducklings to safely cross the road.

His friends have taken to social media to pay their respects.

On Facebook, Steven Harrison wrote: “Honestly still can't believe it, hope you're at peace now Stephen Bellmer. You always had the loudest laugh and would have any room you walked in in fits of laughter. I'm gutted I didn't get the chance to see you recently! You have been a part of my extended family as long as I can remember and I'm sorry it came to this, I'll always remember you as the joker you was.”

Craig McGee said: “Ste, you were one the best I had the pleasure of knowing. Knew you growing up and will never forget you my friend. Will always love you buddy!”

Mark Gormally said: “Rip Stephen Bellmer you will be missed.”

Neil Garry said: “Rip to Stephen Bellmer you were prob the funniest lad I knew, always had some story to tell. Hope you’re resting up there. Such a shame, gonna be missed by so many. Thoughts go out to your family at this sad time.”

