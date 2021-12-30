Wigan man forced to travel to Wales for PCR test due to shortage in England
A Wigan man was forced to travel to Wales in order to get a PCR test this week.
Across the country, testing has been in high demand throughout the Christmas period, with recent rises leading to drive-through centres having no availability.
A Wiganer took to social media to share his frustration, after he needed to drive to Deeside to be tested.
He wrote: “I live in Wigan and have to travel to Deeside for a PCR because I tested positive on a lateral flow last night. Only Wales and Scotland have testing sites.
“According to the government website there are no walk-in test sites nearby.”
He also shared a picture of a long queue of cars waiting at the centre.
The journey to Deeside from Wigan is around 40-50 miles long, with this being the closest place available for a lot of people.
Pressure is being heaped on the government to increase testing capacity, amid the current shortage of lateral flows and PCRs.
