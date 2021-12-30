Wigan man forced to travel to Wales for PCR test due to shortage in England

Across the country, testing has been in high demand throughout the Christmas period, with recent rises leading to drive-through centres having no availability.

A Wiganer took to social media to share his frustration, after he needed to drive to Deeside to be tested.

He wrote: “I live in Wigan and have to travel to Deeside for a PCR because I tested positive on a lateral flow last night. Only Wales and Scotland have testing sites.

“According to the government website there are no walk-in test sites nearby.”

He also shared a picture of a long queue of cars waiting at the centre.

The journey to Deeside from Wigan is around 40-50 miles long, with this being the closest place available for a lot of people.

Pressure is being heaped on the government to increase testing capacity, amid the current shortage of lateral flows and PCRs.