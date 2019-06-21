Wigan man honoured by Queen for services to nuclear energy

A Wigan man named in the Queen’s birthday honours list for his services to nuclear energy has credited his upbringing in the town for his successes.

Stuart Crooks will become a CBE after a distinguished career in the sector that has spanned more than three decades.

The 54-year-old is managing director of Hinkley Point C (HPC) nuclear power station and lives in Worcester, but revealed his upbringing in Standish and Shevington had instilled him with the work ethic that eventually led to him being bestowed with a Royal gong.

Stuart said: “I am a very proud lad from Wigan.

“To have achieved what I’ve achieved was way beyond my imagination when I was at school in Shevington.

“It’s an amazing achievement for myself and my family, but also for the town, really.”

The father of three added: “My work has given me a fantastic career, but it’s all rooted back in the little village where I was born.

“It’s great to show you can leave school at 16, become an apprentice, work at the local factory and go on to great things.

“You don’t have to be privileged to achieve success, if you work hard and take the opportunities presented to you.

“I went to school and college here.

“It’s a great place to be brought up.

“That northern upbringing has served me well throughout my life.”

Stuart began his career as a 16 year-old electrical apprentice working on installations and maintenance of equipment.

He joined the nuclear industry after completing an apprenticeship in 1986 at Heysham 2, working on the installation and commissioning of the main computer control and protection

systems.

Following completion of his qualifications in electrical engineering at Wigan and Leigh College, he graduated in Applied Physics after completing an honours degree at Manchester

Polytechnic.

He then went on to complete an MBA at Lancaster University, all part-time while enjoying a career at Heysham 2 where he progressed through various engineering

roles.

He has been the managing director of HPC since 2017, reporting to the CEO of EDF Energy.