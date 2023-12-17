Wigan man hopes charity running challenge will help to get people talking

A Wigan footballer has stepped off the pitch for a new challenge as he aims to make a difference for men’s mental health.

Ewan Topping, 20, is aiming to run 5km every day in December until Christmas Day to raise money and awareness for Andy’s Man Club.

He plays football every day and is a member of Pemberton FC, so was already running regularly.

He was inspired to support the suicide prevention charity after a representative spoke about its work at a league meeting.

Ewan Topping, centre, is inviting men to join him as he runs 5km each day until Christmas Day to support Andy's Man Club

Ewan, who lives in Pemberton, said: “I’m running 25 5ks in December. The point is that it’s for men’s mental health. I’m trying to run with different men every day and have a chat with them. I want to get men out and talking, as the organisation’s motto is that it’s good to talk.

"I have had 19 different men run with me so far. I am planning to do a big one on Sunday from Pemberton so will see how many people turn up.”

Ewan has been following a similar route every day, either running or walking, and so far has managed to cover 5km each time.

Ewan Topping, left, is running 5km each day until Christmas Day

Different men have been joining him, as word gets around about his fund-raising challenge.

He said: “It’s going well. My knee swelled up the other day, but I have got it better now.

"I don’t run every single day because I chat with everyone who comes, so sometimes I walk. Sometimes it takes me an hour and sometimes half an hour. I don’t mind, it’s not about time.”

Ewan, who works in sales, set a target of raising £250 for Andy’s Man Club and had already reached it by December 3. He is still collecting donations as he aims to raise as much money as possible.

He hopes more men will join him each day, providing an opportunity for them to talk to someone and get active.

Ewan is inviting people to run, walk or cycle 5k with him on Sunday, when he will be setting off from the rear of the Nisa Local shop in Pemberton at 1pm.