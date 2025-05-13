Watch the moment a man from Wigan parachuted off an 845ft skyscraper, after entering the building early in the morning.

A daredevil Wigan man snuck into France's tallest skyscraper and parachuted 845ft off the top.

Adam Lockwood, 23, entered the Link building in Paris' financial centre through an open door at 6.30am on May 8.

He climbed the stairs of the 60-floor building - carrying his parachute in a rucksack - before making it out onto the roof and leaping from the top of the 245-metre-high skyscraper.

Adam Lockwood, from Wigan, parachutes off the Link building in Paris. | Adam Lockwood / SWNS

The building is under construction currently but set to open soon and is the second tallest structure in France - after the Eiffel Tower.

Adam has completed 24 parachute jumps before, but this was his first solo jump.

He pulled his parachute after a few seconds and floated down to street D21 below, while stunned security guards, alerted by the sound of the chute opening, looked on.

Friends recorded the stunt from the ground and the group dashed off after Adam landed.

It's not the first time Adam has reached dizzying heights - he climbed the Shard in London two years ago, and he plans to parachute off from more tall buildings all over the world.

Adam, from Wigan, who is between jobs, said: "It felt incredible when I landed. Even now I can't believe I've done it. I don't mind admitting that I was really really scared before jumping. I had to stand there a few minutes before I found the courage to do it. I hadn't slept the night before so I just went for a lie down."