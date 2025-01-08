Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan youth worker has raised more than £2k by completing 31 half-marathons every day for a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Evans ran a total of 406 miles across December – battling on occasions both foul weather and ill health – to raise money for Wigan Youth Zone where he works.

The 406 miles is the equivalent of running 13.5 miles every day during the month including Christmas Day when he dressed up as Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad decided to raise money for the charity as he sees a lot of his younger self in the young people he works with.

Brad with some of the children at Wigan Youth Zone after he finished his challenge

He had to cope with torrential rain and gale-force winds as well as illnesses on various days in order to complete his challenge which ended in front of Wigan Youth Zone where he was greeted by some of the children with banners.

Brad said: “It was unbelievable.

"One week in I had to run through Storm Darragh, a week later I had to run with food poisoning.

Brad crossing the line at Wigan Youth Zone

"Then on day 20 I got hypothermia but all in all I managed to get through it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Christmas Day I was running in a Santa suit and then I finished in front of Wigan Youth Zone on New Years Eve.

"Over the past four weeks I’ve been taking it day by day and not even thought about the finish.

"When I saw them all there a wave of emotion came over me, I just sprinted to the finish line.”

Brad dressed up as Santa for his Christmas Day run

Brad has managed to raise £2,750 for the Youth Zone, more than halfway towards his £5k target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is showing no signs of slowing down and will be running the London marathon in April for Barnardo’s and the Edinburgh marathon in May for the eating disorder charity BEAT.

He also has other plans to raise money for the Youth Zone.

Brad added: “I’ve been full of adrenaline since I finished.

“I got so used to doing it every day now I know I don’t have to I’m like ‘oh I’ve got to do it again when I don’t.’

"It’s mental the amount of support I’ve had.

“I’ve got loads of ideas.

"I need to get a team together because I want to run the length of the UK.

"I also fancy swimming across the English Channel.”