Wigan man set for London marathon challenge

Damian Fleming

On Sunday October 3, Damian Fleming is joining 50,000 other runners completing 26 miles to raise vital funds for the Margaret Carey Foundation, a regional charity supporting individuals in the criminal justice system.

MCF delivers bike maintenance training workshops for individuals in prisons to support rehabilitation and preventative activities with young people in the community to deter them from crime.

The charity’s workshops provide opportunities for individuals to learn practical skills for themselves while making a valuable contribution to the wider community through the bikes they refurbish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian has spent the majority of his working life in the field of youth justice and is currently employed by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service.

Through his employment experience Damian has become passionate about the rehabilitation of people in the criminal justice system, particularly through restorative justice approaches like those utilised in MCF workshops.

He first became aware of the charity through a colleague who is the chair of trustees of MCF and as a keen runner jumped at the chance to run for them at the marathon.

Damian says: “The thought of training through the summer months was a daunting prospect when I started but I have relished the challenge and hope that I can raise as much money as possible for this great charity.”

As well as the London marathon, Damian will also take on the Manchester version the following week.

Jon Warrick, CEO of MCF, said: “We were thrilled to secure a ballot place in the 2021 Virgin London Marathon and Damian’s affinity with our charitable aims made him the perfect person to represent us.

“We’re so grateful for Damian’s support and hope that he can raise as much sponsorship as possible to support our workshops and that he has a great experience taking part in this iconic event.”