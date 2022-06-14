Wigan marks 40 years since end of the Falklands War

The event on Believe Square was led by Coun Clive Morgan, who served his country during the conflict and is currently the consort to the Mayor of Wigan, his wife Coun Marie Morgan.
Members of the armed forces community and Wigan Council leader David Molyneux were also in attendance to observe a two-minute silence and see the flag of the Falklands Islands flying.
After weeks of fighting, on this day in 1982, British forces advanced on the capital Stanley and enemy troops fled in disarray.
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher informed the House of Commons the Argentinians had surrendered by 10.15am BST.
A total of 255 British troops and three Falkland Islanders died during the war, as well as 649 Argentinian military personnel.