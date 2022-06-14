Wigan marks 40 years since end of the Falklands War

The event on Believe Square was led by Coun Clive Morgan, who served his country during the conflict and is currently the consort to the Mayor of Wigan, his wife Coun Marie Morgan.

Members of the armed forces community and Wigan Council leader David Molyneux were also in attendance to observe a two-minute silence and see the flag of the Falklands Islands flying.

After weeks of fighting, on this day in 1982, British forces advanced on the capital Stanley and enemy troops fled in disarray.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher informed the House of Commons the Argentinians had surrendered by 10.15am BST.

A total of 255 British troops and three Falkland Islanders died during the war, as well as 649 Argentinian military personnel.

1. Remembering the Falklands War The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and her consort Coun Clive Morgan at the service with armed forces veterans Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. Remembering the Falklands War Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and consort Coun Clive Morgan Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. Remembering the Falklands War The ceremony marked 40 years since the end of the war Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. Remembering the Falklands War Standards were raised Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales