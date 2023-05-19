Organisers have revealed this year’s inclusive charity fund-raisers will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday September 24 and Pennington Hall Park in Leigh on Friday September 28.

The announcement comes as individuals and organisations across the UK took part in Dementia Action Week (May 15 to 21) - a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of issues relating to dementia.

All money raised from the Memory Walks will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “There are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK and we can all do our bit to help.

“Through our annual Memory Walks we’ve been proud to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society - an incredible charity which does such important work across our communities, helping individuals and families affected by dementia.

“This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of these fabulous fund-raisers and are determined to go the extra mile by making this year’s events bigger and better than ever before.

Coun Chris Ready (centre) and Pauline Blackie of Alzheimer's Society (holding bucket, front left) with fundraisers at last year's Pennington Hall Park Memory Walk

“We’re excited to reveal the dates and venues for this year’s walks and we hope people from all over the borough and beyond will come and join us as we put our best foot forward and walk for a world without dementia.”

People can choose between two different walks at each event - a short, accessible stroll that anyone can enjoy or a slightly longer route for those who fancy more of a challenge.

All walks have an 11am start time.

Pauline Blackie, dementia adviser and dementia café co-ordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society in Wigan borough, said: “All of us at the Alzheimer’s Society are in awe of the incredible fundraisers who support the Wigan Borough Memory Walks each year. They really go above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for local people living with dementia.

“It always brings a lump to our throats to see so many people come together to honour or remember their loved ones.

"In this, the Wigan borough Memory Walk’s 10th Anniversary year, I will be walking for my brother-in-law Martin who died last year with Alzheimer’s Disease, and for my dad who died a few years ago from vascular dementia.

“Dementia devastates lives, so please join us. Each and every step you take will help us provide a lifeline of support for people affected by dementia here in Wigan borough.

“At Alzheimer’s Society we offer friendly support through a range of virtual and in-person services, including our dementia support line (0333 150 3456), our online forum ‘Talking Point’, our Wigan borough dementia cafés and our community-based dementia advisers.”