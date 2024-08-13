Wigan mental health charity's footballing gift to Southport
For Place 2 Place organised a tournament to show solidarity with the Soutport community following the fatal stabbings at a Taylor Swift dance session at the resort last month as well as the subsequent riot.
The aim was to show support for Hope Not Hate but also raise money for Southport FC Community Foundation.
And after a day’s worth of matches involving eight teams – appropriately won by Southport – almost £1,000 had been raised.
Place 2 Place founder Peter Hill said: “The We Love Southport tournament was in response to the incidents there. We decided to reach out to our friends across the North West and raise some money.
"We wanted to promote Hope Not Hate and that we did, with Southport and Oldham the eventual overall winners. The tournament brought together a host of teams to play football and send a message to the Southport community that we are thinking of them.
"The sunshine came out and a raft of games was put together led by the Place 2 Place volunteers, showing the power of coming together.
Teams and dignitaries included folk from Place 2 Place, The Happy Somedays Manchester, Southport MH Residents, Oldham MHF, Manchester FT, Winstanley. The lead volunteer at Wigan Mosque also popped over to show his support.
Place 2 Place has since received a letter from the foundation, thanking them for the donation, saying the money will help to fund their work “supporting those in need and fostering a stronger and more inclusive community.”
