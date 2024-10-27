Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former member of the Military Police from Wigan will pay tribute to fallen comrades by joining the Cenotaph March Past in London.

He is one of 44 veterans, carers, and staff from Help for Heroes, who will join the Cenotaph March Past on Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

David Cook, aged 56 and now a resident of Chorley, served in the Royal Military Police for 22 years from May 1986.

As he marches past the Cenotaph, David says he will be thinking of colleagues he lost in Afghanistan and Iraq.

David said: “This will be the first time I have paraded at the Cenotaph in London.

“For me Remembrance Sunday is always important as it allows everyone to come together for a brief period of time to pause and remember the sacrifice given by so many in past conflicts and wars.”

During his military career, David was based in West Germany, Northern Ireland, Canada, USA, Oman, Afghanistan and Iraq and with the United Nations force in the Balkans and Cyprus.

A previous National Service of Remembrance held on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph on Whitehall

Unfortunately, as a result of exposure to loud noises during his time with the military police, he now lives with noise induced hearing loss and has to wear two hearing aids.

He has also been diagnosed with complex PTSD, caused by his experiences in service.

David has attended a Recovery College course run by Help for Heroes, to help him deal with low mood and depression.

He says the course has helped to improve his mental and physical wellbeing.

The Charity has also helped David to get access to therapy and support for his PTSD.

“As I form up and march past the Cenotaph, I will be remembering all those friends and colleagues in the Royal Military Police who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as those friends who lived through the conflicts but are no longer with us as a result of their experiences in service,” David added.

“I will feel pride in having been part of something much bigger than me and will be grateful that I am still alive and able to take part in the service with people who have had similar experiences.”

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service.

The charity helps veteran families to recover and get on with their lives.

Thanks to the generosity of the British public, it has already supported more than 31,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

The charity supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military - regulars or reserves - irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

A spokesman for Help for Heroes said: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans like Roger and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes – fighting for the peace they deserve.”