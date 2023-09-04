The move will be seen as a demotion from her previous role as shadow levelling-up secretary as she no longer directly shadows a secretary of state.

Andrew Mitchell, who is responsible for international development in the Conservative Government, is a minister of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source close to Ms Nandy said: "We're proud of the work Lisa has done, spearheading some of our most exciting policy in housing and devolution.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

"Lisa is a team player and looks forward to getting stuck into the new role."

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner was promoted to shadow levelling-up, housing and communities secretary, replacing the former party leadership candidate.

She had previously been shadowing the Cabinet Office.

Ms Rayner, in a widely predicted move, has been shifted to focus on a brief that includes local government, housing and the so-called levelling-up agenda, which involves scrutinising the Conservative Government's pledge to create economic opportunities outside London and the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir's decision to create a new-look team comes as he uses Parliament's return from the summer recess to further set out his vision for government.

Mr Starmer has backed away from tax rises since pledging to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners during his leadership bid three years ago, instead emphasising his aim to secure the highest economic growth in the G7.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the Opposition leader promised not to raise income tax if he wins the next general election, which is likely to be held next year.

The reshuffle was put into gear after shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon announced he is standing down to focus on his health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McMahon, who had been expected to lose his position, told Sir Keir in a letter on Monday that he has faced "a number of personal challenges in the last year, coming back from a serious illness".