Wigan mum appeals for help to set up ‘Kids Utopia’ for youngsters with additional needs

Louise Perry from Kitt Green, knows the struggle of finding suitable things to do with her three boys as her eldest child Archie has special needs and a rare genetic condition, while her other two sons Tom and Jack are currently being tested for ADHD and ASD.

She wants to set up Kids Utopia, a safe and fully inclusive environment where any child with a disability can come and be supported and have fun.

Louise said: “At the moment there are not a lot of activities these children can do.

Louise Perry with her three sons

“While there are things, there aren’t many places we can go that offer support for those that need a higher level of personal care.

“My eldest is a huge runner, so if I take him and his younger siblings to a park the likelihood is he would run, so then I’m having to choose who I stay with.

“Do I stay with the younger two and wait for him to get run over or do I leave them and let them potentially run

off?”

When created, Louise hopes the centre will include: A play centre climbing frame that allows an adult to go in with them if they have mobility issues, a fully accessible indoor park with swings suitable for a wheelchair, sensory rooms and changing rooms equipped with adjustable changing tables and

hoists.

“I want this to be a facility that everyone can enjoy. I want the children to come and play, learn and have adventures with places to go if they are feeling overwhelmed.

“The aim is to hire staff that will be fully trained to take care of children with all kinds of varying needs and that have different levels of personal care.

“No child will be left out or discriminated against and will be given all the support they need.”

This space will also allow parents to have free time to relax, go shopping or attend appointments.

Louise added: “If I could take Archie to somewhere like this and do something with his brothers or book them all in it would really help. It’s a struggle for me to attend an appointment if I have no childcare.

“We would make the centre available whenever we could, but after school and summer holidays are times when parents need the help most.”

“The sooner we can get Kids Utopia up and running the sooner special needs children can be fully included in things they wouldn’t normally be included in and families that are normally isolated will be able to have some time to relax and recharge.”

However, the creation of the centre doesn’t come cheap.

Louise needs to raise a million pounds to get the place up and running with everything she needs and has set up a Gofundme to try and raise some of the funds.

“As soon as you mention special needs and disability, it comes with a whopping price tag. The money would allow me to get a space, buy the equipment, marketing and to hire and train staff as well as keeping us going for about a year, which by then we’d hope to have regular customers.

“Within that time, we hope to be Ofsted registered, which would allow parents to pay through their salaries before tax, as well as becoming autism accredited and be put on the council’s list of registered childcare providers.

“I’m also contacting social services to see if it’s possible for any payments that parents get for PA’s, can also be used to pay for the care so it’s not all coming out the parents’ pockets.

“I would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to donate as will all the families who are able to use the facility.”