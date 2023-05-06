Wigan mum faces muddy charity challenge after suffering two bereavements

Sara Pilling, from Ashton, has entered a Tough Mudder 5km event at Manchester’s Heaton Park in July.

She was inspired to support mental health and bereavement charities after the deaths of her brother Shaun Pilling, 34, in June 2021 and her mother Cheryl Hardman, 57, in August 2022.

Sara Pilling, centre, with family and friends taking on the Tough Mudder 5k

The 34-year-old will be part of a group of around 20 people taking on the challenge for a host of good causes.

Sara said: “Myself and a few of my brother’s friends and family – about 15 or 20 of us – are doing Tough Mudder on July 15 in Manchester to try to raise money for mental health and bereavement funds.

“There isn’t much out there when someone passes away. I have been waiting for months for counselling.

"We are trying to raise as much money as we possibly can in memory of them and in memory of others who have suffered.”

Other participants have chosen good causes close to their hearts to support, including Orrell St James’s rugby club, MND, Bullies Out and Cancer Research UK.

And they are sure to get dirty as they take on the 13 obstacles along the Tough Mudder course.

Sara said: “I have done it before – I did it for British Heart Foundation a good few years ago – but the others haven’t done it so they are raring to go.

"We are all as unfit as anything, but we are going to give it a good go.”

It has been a difficult few years for mum-of-three Sara, but she is keen to do something to keep the memories of her mother and brother alive and make a difference for others.

She said: “They would think I am absolutely mad but I think my mum and Shaun would be proud.”

She is also organising a fund-raising day at Haydock Cricket Club with raffles to raise money for her chosen charities and thanked everyone who had donated prizes.