Georgie Moss, 21, and Jack Evans, 23, of Hindley Green had settled down on Christmas Eve ready to celebrate the festivities before waking up at around 2.20am, with Georgie having what she believed to be regular contractions.

They thought there was plenty of time to get to hospital – but daughter Poppy had other ideas and arrived completely unassisted while Dad was outside!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother-to-be Georgie had contacted her father who lives in Warrington to pick her son up so that she could be transferred to Wigan Infirmary and seek the appropriate assistance form midwives.

Popp Mae Evans was the first baby to be born on Christmas day 2022 in Wigan

Jack got their elder child ready in the meantime and took him onto the drive in order to wait to be picked up at around 3.05am when Georgie’s father arrived.

But it was then that Georgie felt what she could only describe as a massive urge to push. She said: “I threw myself on the bed, they were downstairs getting my little boy ready to leave and by the time they got back upstairs she was already out at 3.10am!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ambulance was called to transport them to Wigan Infirmary where they spent Christmas Day with their healthy baby girl, who they named Poppy Mae Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie gave birth on her own bed after feeling an urge to push

Having been given a due date of January 1 2023, her early arrival made her the first to be born on Christmas day in Wigan last year, and while it was a surprise the parents had joked about the possibility of having a festive baby for a considerable amount of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weighing 6lb 8oz Poppy was given a clean bill of health after her newborn physical examination and the family were allowed to return home the same day.

Georgie said: “It was definitely a surprise! We had joked all along that she would come on Christmas day and when it actually happened we was shocked, but I didn’t expect to end up having her at home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were both okay fortunately so we spent a couple of hours in the hospital then we were able to come home.”