Wigan mum hopes to make a difference in memory of her 'football-mad' teen son

Sonia Beech is determined to make a difference in memory of 19-year-old Jacob Taylor.

She last saw him at their home in Aspull in the early hours of Friday, February 17 and phoned the police later that day when she became concerned that he was missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonia Beech with son Jacob Taylor

A search party was organised at The One House the following day and Jacob’s body was found in Crawford’s Wood in Aspull by a man and his grandson, who were in the area with a metal detector.

Sonia believes Jacob may have been struggling with his mental health and now wants to help other young people in the same position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am going to do some charity work from this. I am going to concentrate on that and I think this is what’s going to get me through this.

"There can’t be any more. If I stop one more family going through what I have, then I have done a good thing.”

Jacob Taylor with twin brother Lewis Taylor

An online fund-raising appeal has already collected more than £1,500 and Sonia plans to use the money to help young people, possibly in partnership with The One House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as making a difference, it will be a way to remember her beloved son.

Jacob – known as Jay to his friends – attended Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull and St Joseph’s RC High School in Horwich, before going to work for a car valeting firm.

More recently, he had been working night shifts alongside his mum at Tesco in Horwich.

Jacob Taylor with girlfriend Ellie Ascroft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Sonia, he is survived by his twin brother Lewis, dad Duncan Taylor and step-brother George.

Sonia said Manchester City fan Jacob would “eat, sleep and drink football”, while he also loved cars and always had a £1 coin in his coat pocket so he could play pool in the pub.

She described him as the “life and soul of the party” and said he had a lot of friends, with many paying their respects since he died.

Sonia said: “He always had time for everybody. He would give you his last pound in his pocket. He was awesome, really loving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the tributes left for Jacob Taylor

"We had a good relationship. We would go for a drink together – he wasn’t embarrassed to go for a drink with his mum.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, but Jacob’s friends and family have been remembering him with their own tribute at Crawford’s Wood.

Sonia said: “A tree is covered in lights and all his friends have been down and there is Man City stuff. It looks beautiful, but it shouldn’t be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friends went to the tree to listen to Manchester City’s match on Wednesday and his girlfriend Ellie Ascroft organised a balloon release there on Friday.

Sonia thanked everyone involved in the search for Jacob, particularly The One House and the police.

Donations in memory of Jacob can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/jacob-taylor