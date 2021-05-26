Wigan mum of autistic daughter slams mental health services

A mum has hit out at what she believes is a lack of mental health support for her autistic daughter.

Caroline Day, from Billinge, said her 14-year-old daughter Chloe has severe learning disabilities while she self-harms and suffers from anxiety.

Despite this, Ms Day said she is struggling to get support from the mental health services in Wigan for Chloe, who attends Hope School which is for children with special needs.

Chloe Day, 14, is autistic and her mum Caroline Day is unhappy with the lack of mental health support

The 32-year-old said: “Chloe has been classed as a child at crisis point, a risk to herself and others.

“She was under CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) four years ago but she was discharged after just a year, as we were informed most autistic children have mental health issues.”

And Ms Day said her daughter has been back under the same service since December but has again received litte support.

She said: “She had an appointment the other week and a risk assessment was done but because she’s autistic we were told there’s nothing they can do.

“She self harms, has anxiety and severe learning disabilities. It’s shocking and the support is totally inadequate for children with learning disabilities.”

But Emma Nazurally, associate director of operations Wigan, Bolton and GM services at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) said it supported children with autism who have mental health problems.

She said: “Our Wigan Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service provides mental health support and treatment to children and young people across the Wigan Borough. We accept referrals from all professionals including GPs, Schools and Children’s Social Care. We support children and young people with a wide range of mental health needs, including anxiety, depression, and trauma, which includes children and young people with autism. Additionally we have a Wigan Child and Adolescent Eating Disorders service. Support and treatment for autism is delivered by the Learning Disability service and Community Paediatrics service, provided by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

She added: “We work closely with WWL and all of our partners to ensure there is a joined-up and comprehensive approach towards the care of all our service users.”