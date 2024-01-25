News you can trust since 1853
Wigan mum receives OBE for Joining Jack charity work at Windsor Castle

A Wigan mum inspired to make a difference after her son was diagnosed with an incurable condition has received her OBE at Windsor Castle.
By Sian Jones
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Alex Johnson honoured for services to charity and people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

She was presented with the honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and sons Jack and James.

Taking to social media after receiving the award to share the news and show her gratitude to Joining Jack supporters.

Alex Johnson with her OBEAlex Johnson with her OBE
Alex said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has joined us since Jack’s diagnosis with Duchenne.

“You have supported us over the past 10 years with raising awareness, fundraising, lobbying and investing in research to bring the best possible treatments with the best possible outcomes to everyone suffering with Duchenne.

"The OBE is recognition of everything you have all helped us to achieve.”

Alex with husband Andy and sons Jack and JamesAlex with husband Andy and sons Jack and James
Alex founded charity Joining Jack in 2012 with Andy Johnson, after discovering Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

They went on to organise some of Wigan’s leading mass participation events, including the Wigan 10k, Run Wigan Festival and Wigan Bike Ride, and raise millions of pounds for vital research into the condition.

The charity has received the support of many famous faces, primarily rugby league players, who are regularly seen doing the “Joining Jack salute” in televised matches.

Alex also founded Duchenne UK, a national patient organisation for people living with Duchenne, and is a board member of World Duchenne Organisation.

