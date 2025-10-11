A Wigan mum has scooped an award recognising her efforts to make a difference in memory of her daughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Colley, founder of Hope’s Therapy Dogs, was named as the winner of the Health and Well-being Award at the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs).

The category recognises individuals and organisations who work with people to help them feel better, whether it is their physical or emotional health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali, who lives in Up Holland, was surprised to be nominated for the award and attended a reception at the House of Commons, before being interview by the panel of judges.

Ali Colley with her award from the EVAs

She attended a glittering awards ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, which she described as “the biggest celebration of women in business”, and was stunned when Hope’s Therapy Dogs was announced as a winner.

She said: “It was a moment I’ll never forget – standing on stage, thinking of Hope, our therapy dogs, our team, the schools, the children and every single person who has walked with us on this journey.”

Ali continued: “To [event organisers] Coral Horn and Lizzie Beckford, to the EVAS team, to the incredible judges and to every finalist who cheered me on: thank you. You created something so much bigger than an awards night. You created an experience that celebrated not just businesses, but people, stories and the heart behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning this award is not the end of a journey, but the start of a new chapter. And as always, it belongs not just to me, but to Hope, to our dogs, to our team and to every child whose life has been touched by this work.”

Ali takes therapy dogs into schools and other settings to provide emotional and mental health support for people.

Her daughter Hope was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just seven years old and received support from a therapy dog during her treatment.

Sadly, Hope died in 2018, aged nine, but Ali made one of her final wishes come true when her pet dog Pippa became a therapy dog to help other children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali founded Hope’s Therapy Dogs as a lasting legacy and now works with seven dogs to give vital support to children in both primary and secondary schools, while also branching out to other organisations.