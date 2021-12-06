Wigan music round-up: Flechettes to headline Old Courts and the Lilacs announce debut tour

Flechettes will headline Wigan Old Courts

The four-piece, comprised of Jack Heaton, Johnny Raper, Will Watts, and Nicholas Kitts, will take to the Old Courts stage as part of their UK tour dates this month.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear the band’s latest single Make Your Mistakes live for the first time, following its release at the end of November.

The track has received approval from the likes of John Kennedy, on Radio X, and XS Manchester.

The Lilacs will head on their first tour in 2022

At the Old Courts show, Flechettes will be supported by Garden Party and Facades.

This will help to round off a good 2021 for the band, who received 34,200 streams and 7,800 listeners throughout the year according to Spotify Wrapped.

Meanwhile, heading into the new year, another Wigan band also has a lot to be excited about.

The Lilacs, comprised of Ollie Anglesea, Sam Birchall, Dave Gomersall and Matty Johnson, have revealed dates for their debut tour in 2022.

They will play a number of shows throughout all of March and the beginning of April.

These include: Stockton KU, Sheffield Network, York Fulford Arms, Liverpool EBGBs, Leeds Lending Room and London Water Rats.

The four piece also enjoyed a strong 2021 on Spotify, with 161,700 streams and 19,400 listeners.