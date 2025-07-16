The Music Service is very busy throughout the year, but especially in the summer term when they organise a number of showcase events, including the popular Schools Gala Concert, an annual opportunity for primary and special schools across the borough to attend a live music event at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan.

This year’s interactive concert was attended by over 2,000 primary-aged children from across the borough.

The concert featured music from Wigan Intermediate String Orchestra, Wigan Youth Chamber Choir and Wigan Youth Brass Band, performed by young people from schools and colleges across the borough who attend weekly ensemble rehearsals.

Aimed at KS2, the Gala Concert introduced children to a host of foot-tapping, popular musical numbers encompassing styles such as Swing, Funk, Latin, Soul and Rock and Roll, spanning 100 years of popular music history. Participating schools received curriculum teaching materials and a singing workshop to help them prepare for the audience participation parts of the concert.

Wigan Music Service has developed an enviable reputation for its wide ranging instrumental music provision over the past 30 years.

A service spokesperson said: “The standard of Wigan’s young musicians is outstanding, with many individuals reaching the highest musical standards and going on to become members of prestigious national ensembles and students leading conservatoires.

"Over 500 pupils take part in the weekly programme of ensemble activities with many aspiring to become members of the award-winning senior bands, orchestras and choirs.

"For others, the sheer joy of playing and being a part of a special community of other musicians is their motivation.

"Through the Wider Opportunities whole class instrumental programme and traditional small group tuition, 6,000 Wigan pupils are currently learning to play a musical instrument and many more make music through the highly acclaimed vocal strategy and curriculum support work.”

1 . Wigan Music Service Musicians part of the Wigan Music Service perform their annual Schools Gala Concert, to an audience of pupils at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Wigan Music Service The popular Schools Gala Concert is an annual opportunity for primary and special schools across the borough to attend a live music event at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Wigan Music Service Musicians part of Wigan Music Service perform their annual Schools Gala Concert, to an audience of pupils at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Wigan Music Service The concert featured music from the acclaimed Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and the Wigan Youth Concert Band. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales