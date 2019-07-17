Wigan music students to feature on new compilation album

Wigan students will hit a top note with their appearance on a band’s exciting new album.

The Edge Hill University students, who hail from the borough and study music production, feature on several tracks on Seeds, a new compilation album by a band called Continuum.

Matty Gardner

Lewis Weakes, a 21-year-old guitarist, features on the tracks Galaxies and In Time, showcasing compositions from a host of vocalists and musicians undertaking the three-year programme.

Others from the area to feature include pianist Carla Poole, 21, from Shevington, playing on Bethan Childs’ track Gamma Ray which is currently top of the playlist; Josh Duffy, 22, of Platt Bridge, guitarist and co-writer on Head Starts Spinning; Arran Murphy, 24, of Ashton, who plays bass on Runaway by Ashleigh Williams; and Matty Gardner, 21, of Skelmersdale, drummer with Continuum on the tracks Galaxies and In Time.

The project realises the vision of Gary Westhead, Senior Lecturer in Music Sound and Audio Production and Programme Leader for Music Production, to provide a showcase for students while also offering valuable studio and recording experience.

The tracks were recorded at Edge Hill University’s own state-of-the-art studios and at the world-renowned Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, famous for hosting an eclectic range of artists including Coldplay, the Spice Girls, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

The new SEEDS album cover

Also available to stream via Soundcloud, Galaxies is currently one of the most popular tracks on the 13-song collection.