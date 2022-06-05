Wigan Musical Theatre Group is on the recruitment trail for its autumn production of High Society

WMTG (formerly Hindley and Wigan Amateur Operatic Society) has been performing in Wigan since 1948.

Like many other societies, the group had almost two years down time due to Covid, but came back in March this year with a review of much loved songs and their enthusiastic audience returned to fill the seats.

Wigan Musical Theatre Group celebrating its 70th annviversary four years ago

The group performs at St Michael’s Hall and they plan a new and exciting production of High Society, featuring the Cole Porter’s amazing numbers such as True Love, You’re Sensational, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and, of course, High Society.

High Society will be performed from October 11 to 15.