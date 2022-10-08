Wigan Musical Theatre Group puts on its first show since the pandemic began

Wigan Musical Theatre Group will present High Society from October 11 to 15, starting at 7.30pm, at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Swinley.

It features Cole Porter’s musical numbers True Love, You’re Sensational, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and, of course, High Society.

Preparing for the show are principals, back row, John Clinton, Aiden Miners and Ian Hollis and, front row, Sarah Collinge, Helen Gray and Clare Hodkinson

Chairman Maria Rignall said: “We’re so happy to be back. We’ve really missed performing during our enforced break. Music for many of us is a necessary pastime, it’s what makes us tick and we’re looking forward to this production so much. We are eager to welcome and entertain our very loyal audience and invite new people come along too."

While many people know the film starring Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly, this will be a chance to see the musical live.