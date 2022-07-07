Wigan Musical Theatre Group still has roles to fill for its next stage spectacular

Wigan Musical Theatre Group is now beginning to rehearse for its latest ambitious production.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:30 pm


But it still has a couple of roles to fill.

It has been casting for High Society, featuring Cole Porter’s famous numbers such as True Love, You’re Sensational, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and, of course, High Society, which will be staged from October 11 to 15.

Most parts are now taken but it is still on the look-out for an actor to play Mother Lord: Tracy and Dinah’s mother who is described as a “harried character.” She sings songs with other principals and her age is 50 to 60.And someone is needed to take the role of Tracy’s fiancé George Kittridge. It’s a small but important role. George is a pompous self-made man, aged 30 to 40.

A scens from the classic film High Society

A spokesperson for the group said: “Everyone who loves musical theatre knows the show if only from the 1956 film which starred Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly. It is a wonderful ensemble piece, with great parts for various voices and actors.”

Rehearsals are Monday evenings 7.45pm at Whitley Methodist Church on Spencer Road. Drop in on a Monday or message WMTG on its facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/114946715190233