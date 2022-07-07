Wigan Musical Theatre Group still has roles to fill for its next stage spectacular

But it still has a couple of roles to fill.

It has been casting for High Society, featuring Cole Porter’s famous numbers such as True Love, You’re Sensational, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and, of course, High Society, which will be staged from October 11 to 15.

Most parts are now taken but it is still on the look-out for an actor to play Mother Lord: Tracy and Dinah’s mother who is described as a “harried character.” She sings songs with other principals and her age is 50 to 60.And someone is needed to take the role of Tracy’s fiancé George Kittridge. It’s a small but important role. George is a pompous self-made man, aged 30 to 40.

A scens from the classic film High Society

A spokesperson for the group said: “Everyone who loves musical theatre knows the show if only from the 1956 film which starred Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly. It is a wonderful ensemble piece, with great parts for various voices and actors.”