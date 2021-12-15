Wigan musician excited to perform at a festive Christmas show this weekend

Emily Rose

Emily Rose, 22, from Swinley, will be performing on Sunday December 19 to a sold out crowd at Poets Corner on Mesnes Road.

The outdoor event will include a Christmassy set, while the Rotary Club are also attending with Father Christmas.

Emily said: “It’s going to be really good, it’s good to be back and get to perform after being in and out of lockdown. It’s good to do it just in time for Christmas.

“There will be hotpot and drinks. It’ll be a good sing-a-long of carols and pop songs. It’ll be festive stuff people can join in with. It’s a good time for people to be more positive, but obviously while still being safe.”

The event takes place between 4.30pm and 7pm, with passers by also able to enjoy the music.

Emily Rose, who attended St John Rigby College in Orrell, started performing when she was 17, and recently completed a music degree at Manchester University.